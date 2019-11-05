MARTIN’S donates hundreds of turkeys to families in need

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — To help feed those in need this Thanksgiving, MARTIN’S Food Markets donated 500 turkeys to Maryland Food Bank’s Western Branch in Hagerstown.

It’s always a good time to volunteer and spread some holiday cheer. For team member Hannah Ford, it’s her second time she’ll spend at the food bank among many things, organizing and restocking shelves.

“I was here about the same time last year, doing the same thing, building skids so it’s always a good time,” said Ford.

The annual tradition for MARTIN’S helps food banks not only in Washington County, but also Frederick County, Maryland and as far as Garrett County.

Regional Programs Director for Western Maryland’s Food Bank, Frank Ducey, says MARTIN’S Food donation of 500 turkeys tops last years, by double in the hopes of providing a warm, thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

“It really is a tremendous aid to those in need because you know, it isn’t a holiday if you’re hungry,” said Ducey.

“We have been blessed as a company, as a corporation and for us to be able to spend our time and resources to help in the community is very important to us,” said Krista Bloom, Operations coordinator with MARTIN’S.

Officials say MARTIN’S Food Markets will donate a total of 7,000 turkeys to 13 food banks across the region.