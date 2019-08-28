Marine Corps hopeful dies after standard strength test in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Marine Corps hopeful died in Frederick, Maryland after a standard strength test.

A spokesman with the Marine Crops said the 18-year-old hopeful, Jose Rodriguez, was not yet an official recruit for the Marine Corps. But, he was enlisted in the delayed entry program.

On Wednesday, Rodiguez participated in a standard strength test, including the run that recruits are expected to complete in less than 13-minutes and 30 seconds. After that run, a spokesman says he had an emergency, was seen by EMS before being transferred to Frederick Memorial Hospital where he died Friday.

The investigation is ongoing to see just how this young man died.

Rodriguez was a native of Montgomery County and was scheduled to report to Parris Island, South Carolina in September.