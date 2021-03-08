March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the Brain Injury Association of America, each year over a million Americans sustain a traumatic brain injury.

The month of March is used to spread prevention awareness and help those with TBI venture forward. A traumatic brain injury is often caused by an outside force that results in a serious blow to the head.

It can be caused by sports or a car accident, but according to the mayo clinic falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injury, typically in older adults and young children.

There are various forms of brain injury, and not everyone can tell right away that they have TBI.

Symptoms of TBI may include confusion, blurry vision, and concentration difficulty. Experts say if you have been experiencing these issues you should seek medical attention.





Although living with TBI can be challenging, it’s important to research and motivate yourself to push through.

Oftentimes, people who suffer TBI have to re-learn basic skills and revamp some of their life, but survivors say these challenges do not make you weak, it only showcases your strength to overcome it.

“It’s not easy and there can be dark times, but just know it won’t last forever. Do your research, lean on family and remind yourself that your injury does not define you,” said Tracy Yatsko, brain injury survivor, and Board of Directors, Brain Injury Association.

According to the Brain Injury Association, every nine seconds in the United States someone sustains a brain injury, so it’s important to spread awareness and be careful when participating in activities.