WASHINGTON (WDVM) — March is cerebral palsy awareness month. It was created to increase awareness and help parents learn how to properly care for a child with CP.

Cerebral Palsy or CP is a group of disorders that affects the body’s movement and muscle coordination, due to abnormal brain development, that typically happens before birth.

There is no cure for this diagnosis, however, experts say the signs often develop early, which can allow parents to give their child the best medical care early on.

Signs include speech delay, rigid limbs, seizures, and more. Advocates say the best way to care for a child with CP is by doing research and seeking help.

Although it can be physically challenging it can also take an emotional toll on children and parents so it’s important to understand it the best you can. Experts suggest coming up with a plan as a family and communicating your emotions.

Its important for parents to also care for themselves so they can be an advocate for their child.

“It is important parents get medical assistance early. Children with CP need to have a medical routine and have an established plan with doctors. If parents notice any signs of CP, they are encouraged to quickly seek medical advice,” said Mutsa Nyakabau, MD MPH Pediatrician