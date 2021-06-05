March For Justice in the streets of Frederick

Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — This afternoon a group called Frederick March For Justice walked the streets of Downtown Frederick.

The movement started last year although they seen great strides from when they started that event they say their still much more work to be done. Even the Mayor of Frederick Michael O’Conner came out to make this statement in Mullinix Park, ” The City of Frederick do hereby proclaim June 5, 2021, as March for Justice Day and calling for our community to join in listening, reflecting, and acting so we can finally achieve racial justice for all.”

With the Mayor of Frederick making June 5 “March For Justice” day we likely see more activists make greater changes to Frederick.