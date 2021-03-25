March 25 is Maryland Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — March 25 marks the annual Annapolis-area celebration “Maryland Day” — a day to experience the local history, culture, and heritage of the region.

Maryland Day commemorates the formal founding of the colony of Maryland. This year’s celebration included both in-person and virtual experiences. There also will be events lined up in Annapolis this weekend with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

For more information about Maryland Day, visit the official celebration website.