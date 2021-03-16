WASHINGTON (WDVM) — March 16th marks World Social Work Day, a day when social workers across the globe stand together to highlight the contributions of their profession.

This year’s theme focuses on strengthening social solidarity and global connectedness. It’s also a day for social work professionals to take pride and reaffirm their commitment to social justice and human rights.

Social workers have always played an important role in providing services to families, but Post-Adoption Counselor Stephanie Oyler says the pandemic has only has increased the need.

Oyler said, “Even though we”re essential workers, I don’t think people remember that we are essential workers because we’re still out there. We’re still doing everything, and so social workers are navigating all of that and they were before but now its magnified. it’s intensified.”