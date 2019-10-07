Man’s body found near railroad tracks

The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – A man’s body was found early Monday morning near a set of railroad tracks in Hagerstown.

According to a release from the Hagerstown Police Department, officers were called to the area of West Church Street and North Burhans Boulevard at 4:44 a.m., for a report of a found body.

Upon arrival, officers located the body on the west side of the railroad tracks, according to the release.

The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this point.

Currently, the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hagerstown Police at 301-790-3700.