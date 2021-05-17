Man’s body found in SUV outside Hagerstown elementary school

Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A body was found in an SUV in the parking lot of Jonathan Hager Elementary School Monday morning, Hagerstown Police say.

Police responded to the school around 7 a.m. when a suspicious vehicle was reported. Investigators identified the person as a man in his 40’s who they believe died of a medical condition.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they did locate a male who was pronounced dead at the scene he’s since been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Just a medical condition of some sort. Nothing suspicious,” said Hagerstown Police Officer Heather Aleshire.

No foul play is suspected.

