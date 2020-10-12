Manassas man dead in Frederick County, Md. crash

MYERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead and two others are injured after a runaway truck lost control in Myersville, Md. on Friday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Martin Flores of Manassas, Va. died after he and two others jumped from a speeding truck going downhill on Harp Hill Rd.

FCSO investigators say the truck was pulling a trailer, and while riding along Harp Hill Rd, the “vehicle may have experienced mechanical problems causing it to gain speed on a steep downhill grade.”

Passengers in the car told investigators that Flores could not get the car to slow down, and all three of them jumped from the truck.

The two passengers sustained minor injuries, while Flores was pronounced dead at the scene.