Man wounded in shooting; MCPD still investigating

Police do not believe the shooting was random

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man was shot in a residential area in Montgomery County on Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 12,600 block of Grey Eagle court in Germantown for the report of a shooting. Police say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital. The suspect or suspects have not been arrested.

“He’s an adult male, non-life-threatening injuries, and they don’t believe this is a random event,” said Officer Rebecca Innocenti with the Montgomery County Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact Montgomery County Police.