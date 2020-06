SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A man and a woman were found dead in a Sharpsburg home Saturday morning, Washington County deputies confirm.

WCSO said deputies responded to the 2000 block of Dargan Rd in Sharpsburg for a report of a deceased person, and found two people dead inside the home when they arrived.

The manner/cause of death was not immediately released by authorities.

This story will be updated.