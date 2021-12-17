Man with history of sexual violence arrested for assault, Hagerstown police ask potential victims to come forward

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — 42-year-old Joel Morrice Smith is being charged with second-degree assault, indecent exposure, and perverted practice after assaulting a woman in Hagerstown.

According to the Hagerstown Police Department, the incident took place inside the 2nd & Charles bookstore on Garland Groh Blvd. Smith has a history of sexual violence, HPD revealed in a Facebook post and was convicted for attempted first-degree rape in 2002, serving time in prison until 2015.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they have been a victim of Smith to come forward and report the incident. Smith is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center without bond.

In the Facebook post, HPD said store employees assisted in identifying Smith using video footage.