Man who killed grandmother and uncle has his request to withdraw Alford plea denied

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, a judge denied the request to remove an Alford plea for a Hagerstown man who was accused of killing his grandmother and uncle in their Sheperdstown Pike home in Sharpsburg back in 2018.

Darren Warner, 25, entered an Alford plea in May. In court, the judge said there was no proof that Warner was under the influence at the time his Alford plea was entered, and that there was no indication that he was “confused.”

His girlfriend at the time, Destiny Oyler, 22, was sentenced to life in September in connection to the same murder of Evelyn Rowland, age 83, and Jack Rowland, 51.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office say both were found dead inside their home on the 17,000 block of Shepherdstown Pike.

During the investigation, police say Evelyn was hit in the head multiple times. Jack was struck several times before being shot in the face.

Investigators say Warner was living with the Rowlands at the time and had been stealing from the family.

Warner is scheduled to be sentenced on November 15.