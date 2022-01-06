Man wanted for robbery at Truist Bank in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place at the Truist Bank on 14000 block of Darnestown Rd. on Jan 5.

Detectives are releasing surveillance video of the male suspect and asking anyone with relevant information in identifying him.

Around 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 5, officers responded to the location listed above for the report of a bank robbery.

The suspect entered the Truist Bank and ran to the teller counter, according to MCPD. He then threatened to hurt employees and demanded the vault to be opened. He stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene riding a dirt bike.

There was no display or suggestion of a weapon and no one was injured, according to police.

MCPD is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS.