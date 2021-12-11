Man wanted for armed robbery at Rockville store

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for an armed robbery at a store in Rockville.

According to police, on Dec. 8, a suspect entered a CVS pharmacy on the 1400 block of Rockville Pike. The suspect approached an employee and signaled that he had a gun by lifting his towards the employee, implying he had a handgun. The suspect then demanded, stole money, and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6-feet tall, wearing a black coat, purple hooded sweatshirt, and blue pants, police said.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.