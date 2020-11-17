Man walking on I70 struck, killed by tractor-trailer

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on I70 near mile marker 18 early this morning.

State Police from the Hagerstown Barrack reported to the scene around 5 a.m Tuesday, where they say a man driving a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound in the second lane of I70 when he struck a man walking on the interstate. Police say the man was thrown over the guardrail when he was struck.

Police say the pedestrian is unidentified at this time, but he is a white male between 30- and 40-years-old. Police say the man was wearing jeans, a dark shirt, and carrying a cooler when he was struck.

The incident remains under investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.

Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack is asking that anyone that may have seen the pedestrian prior to the accident, or could possibly help in the identification of the man to contact them at 301-766-3800.