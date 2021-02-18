Man turns himself in for Mount Airy gas station robbery

MT AIRY, Md (WDVM) – A man turned himself in Tuesday in connection to the February 5 robbery of a gas station in Mount Airy.

Chance Sellman, 29, of Damascus turned himself into the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for the robbery of a Shell gas station on 649 Lakeview Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sellman was identified as a suspect and they issued a warrant for his arrest.

“Any time a warrant is issued, we try to do due diligence and let the person know there is a warrant out for their arrest,” FCSO Spokesperson Todd Wivell said. “So Sellman was notified of that and so upon that notification, he came in and turned himself in.”

Sellman’s charges include robbery and second degree assault. He is being held without bond.