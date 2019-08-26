Man swimming at Ocean City Beach fatally hit by large wave

Waves crash onto a beach in Ocean City, Md., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011, as Hurricane Irene heads toward the Maryland coast. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Officials for a Maryland town say a 76-year-old swimmer died in a beach accident when a large wave knocked him down.

Ocean City communications manager Jessica Waters told the Salisbury Daily Times that authorities responded to Ocean City Beach Sunday for a report of a distressed swimmer.

Waters said the man was in knee-deep water when he was knocked down by a large wave.

Responders administered CPR and transported the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Town officials didn’t immediately identify the victim.

