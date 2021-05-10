Man struck, killed on I270 after leaving vehicle for crash

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on I270 in Rockville was struck and killed by another car when they stepped out of their vehicle early Monday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Police say the fatal collision happened around 12:40 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-270. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack.