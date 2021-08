LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday, August 25, around 8:10 p.m.

Officers were called to the scene at Kent Village Drive and East Lombard Street in Landover and found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man later died at the scene.

Investigators are working to name a suspect and find a motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stick with WDVM for updates.