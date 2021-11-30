Man shot to death inside of Silver Spring apartment

So far, there have been 31 murders in Montgomery Co.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Shots were fired in a Silver Spring neighborhood early Tuesday morning, killing a young man inside of his home.

Just before 9 a.m., police found the body of a man in the 12300 block of Treetop Drive in the White Oak area. Residents nearby say they heard gunshots, then observed police canvassing the area. Investigators are still piecing all of the evidence together, but they do believe this was an isolated incident.

Police say there is no suspect in custody and they did not release the name of the victim.

Shiera Goff of Montgomery County Police Department said, “Right now, there is no suspect in custody, but they are actively investigating and actively looking for a potential suspect.”

Anyone who may know anything about this incident is asked to contact MCPD immediately.