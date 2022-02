PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man was found dead in an apartment bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Police responded to the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road just after noon Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information about the incident should call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.