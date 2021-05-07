Man shot, killed in Lanham

LANHAM, Md. (WDVM) — A man was shot and killed in Lanham, Maryland Friday morning, Prince George’s County Police say.

Police responded to the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road around 8:15 a.m. for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found the man suffering from upper-body trauma. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspects and motive in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS. $$$ reward for info.