Man shot in his car in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police say a man was shot and seriously injured in his car after he came to a stop in the City of Frederick Wednesday evening.

Police say the victim was driving around the 1300 block of Taney Avenue and came to a stop in his car when three men approached him. Police say one of the men opened fire on the victim while he was still in the car, and the suspects then ran toward the area of Applegate Apartments.

Police say they responded to Taney Avenue where they found the man shot in the upper thigh. The man was transported to a local medical center, and police say his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Frederick Police ask that anyone who observed anything suspicious in the area at that time to call the department’s anonymous tip line, 301-600-8477 (TIPS).