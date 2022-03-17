HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man was shot multiple times in Hagerstown and local police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect.

Around 4:30 p.m., Hagerstown Police told WDVM 25 that a man was shot at least twice on Dale Street. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center but HPD has not released any update on his condition.

Police are looking for a light-colored Honda Accord with Pennsylvania tags. Police believe the car was made in the late 90s or early 2000s.

Vehicle in question. Photo courtesy to Hagerstown Police Department

HPD is warning neighbors that if they do see this vehicle, do not approach it and call 911. They also believe this incident was a targeted event and there is no threat to the community at this time.