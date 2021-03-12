Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for carjacking, assault

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A carjacking suspect will spend eight years in jail for a violent carjacking that left a man seriously injured two years ago in Montgomery County.

Kenneth Darnelle Davis, 20, has been charged with multiple counts including first-degree assault and carjacking. The incident happened in September 2019 at a 7-Eleven in Gaithersburg. The video shows Davis jumping into the victim’s car driver seat while it was running.

The victim attempted to stop Davis from the passenger side but Davis but kept going, eventually running the victim over before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained very serious injuries. This sentencing comes right in time with the spike of carjackings in the area.

“This individual saw a running car outside of a convenience store in Germantown and decided he wanted it, he had a blatant disregard for human safety and for property,” said Ramon Korionoff, Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The defendant has a long criminal history and faces back up time in Virginia, with that added on he’s looking at about 24 years in prison.