Man sentenced to 15 years for domestic assault

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Everett Leroy Barton Jr. will serve 15 years behind bars after he was found guilty of felony domestic assault last month.

The attack happened back in April of this year, when Barton accused his wife of infidelity. He allegedly grabbed and strangled her.

The State’s Attorney for Frederick County, Charlie Smith said Barton had zero remorse, only telling the court at sentencing that he was sorry the jury didn’t believe him.

“Strangulation is a really terrifying form of abuse,” said Smith in a phone interview Thursday. “It’s also very strongly linked to the risk of intimate partner homicide as well. So we feel that offenders that prey on those more vulnerable are the worst type of offender and they should receive these harsher penalties.”

Barton will be eligible for a parole hearing in 7.5 years. He will also be on supervised probation with GPS monitoring for 5 years after his release.