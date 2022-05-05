GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — A D.C. man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for 10 years after his involvement in kidnapping a victim from a Maryland casino and hotel in February of 2021.

A district judge made the ruling sentencing Allen Young to 126 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Young’s guilty plea says that he and four accomplices worked together to kidnap a victim from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on February 3, 2021.

The plea said that the group then robbed and assaulted the victim for his credit card and hotel information. It said that those involved in the kidnapping were captured on security cameras leaving the victim’s hotel room with the stolen goods, including “an Xbox, at least $1,500 in casino chips, and approximately $6,000 in cash.”

Prosecutors say that police found the victim at a nearby apartment building with multiple facial injuries and a broken nose.