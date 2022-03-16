MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, a 19-year-old was sentenced to 7 years in prison for firing gunshots at a man in a Montgomery County shopping center last March.

Abdul Fossett of Derwood Maryland pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a loaded handgun. In the middle of the day, Fossett was caught on surveillance video on March 23, 2021, shooting at White Oak Shopping center in Silver Spring.

Police said he and another person were aiming at a male, but the victim ran off and was not hurt. No other bystanders were injured in the gunfire as well.