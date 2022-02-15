Man sentenced for bringing ghost gun on MCPS property

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man has been sentenced for bringing a gun onto Montgomery County Public Schools property in October.

18-year-old Kyhree Gardner was sentenced to nine months in prison and three years of probation after pleading guilty to having a firearm with no registration number on Burnt Mills Elementary School property. The incident happened on Oct. 20 when witnesses say they saw a school computer bag near the basketball court with two handguns. According to court documents, the school then went into lockdown and police were notified.

Wednesday State’s Attorney John McCarthy will be in Annapolis testifying in support of banning ghost guns in Maryland.