Man robbed at gunpoint in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Silver Spring Wednesday night.

The incident was reported shortly before midnight on the 11,500 block of Lockwood Drive near New Hampshire Avenue. The victim told police he was approached while sitting in his car when the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded money. Shortly after, the suspect fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.

