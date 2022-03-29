MARYLAND (WDVM) — Daniel Beckwitt — the man who was charged for involuntary manslaughter after a worker died digging tunnels under his house — was resentenced on Tuesday, shortening his prior sentence of 21 years to five years.

Beckwitt, a wealthy stock trader, was first charged in 2018 after hiring 21-year-old Askia Khafra to dig a series of tunnels under his house for a nuclear bunker. WDVM previously reported that Beckwitt was described as an extreme hoarder who allegedly strung up power cords through the tunnels, an action that prosecutors say may have led to the September 2017 fire which killed Khafra.

“Lost in all of this is that my son suffered an extremely painful death at the hands of Daniel Beckwitt,” Khafra’s father said during Tuesday’s resentencing.

Beckwitt’s original conviction included a charge of second-degree murder, and he was sentenced to 21 years in prison with all but nine years suspended. After the case went through the Appellate Court, that murder charge was dropped.

Beckwitt made arguments on Tuesday that he had already been detained for almost three years. He started off in medium security and worked down to minimum security. He said that he has “demonstrated discipline” and has had time to reflect and take responsibility in this case, acknowledging that he had a moral responsibility to keep Khafra safe.

His attorney said that “what happened here can be fairly characterized as abhorrent and something he’s learned from in a number of ways.”

The state’s argument was that this case is so extraordinarily different that it can not fall into the same bucket of typical manslaughter sentencing. They claimed that Beckwitt not only had the hoarding conditions but also a “cavalier attitude” about the electrical power failure, sitting around for 30 minutes when something was wrong and the inability for Khafra to communicate with him.

During his time working for Beckwitt, Khafra also depended on him for food, bathroom activities and more, the state said. Due to these circumstances, they argued that it goes above and beyond the guidelines of involuntary manslaughter.

“We feel as if we have been stabbed with a knife of victimization again, and no one seems to care,” Khafra’s father said.

In his statement, Beckwitt said that he would be petitioning the Supreme Court regarding this case because he believes that the opinions that had been written in this case set a bad precedent.

“Please do not equate the number of years to the value of the victim’s life, that is not the case. I can not give anything you might equate to justice,” Judge Margaret Schweitzer said while delivering the ruling.

The resentencing pointed to the fact that the case is, in fact, unique and that during his time in prison, Beckwitt has not incurred any infractions.

Schweitzer imposed a sentence of 10 years, suspending all but five, to the top of the guidelines. She called for a backup time of five years of supervised probation as well as 250 hours of community service. Beckwitt also gets credit for time served — the past 35 months and 16 days that he has served.