Man rescued from burning car after crash in Kensington

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) – A man is in the hospital after being trapped within his truck during a vehicle fire in Kensington.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue say around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a pickup truck collided with a parked car located on the 11100 block of Newport Mill Road.

MCFR’s Pete Piringer says there was luckily a fire truck located around the corner of the accident who responded and was able to pull the driver out of the car.

“There’s a little bend in the road there by the high school and the truck went straight,” Piringer said. “For whatever reason, he left the road, went across the front yard, and crashed into a parked car; then burst into flames.”

Piringer says the driver was transported with life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.