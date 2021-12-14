Man pleads guilty to 2018 murder of his mother

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 24-year-old Kevin McGuigan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of his mother, Jaclyn McGuigan.

According to charging documents, witnesses inside of the church heard screams and soon found Kevin McGuigan standing over his mother before fleeing the scene.

“The McGuigan family was present in court today and is relieved, as are we, by the outcome of this matter. We look forward to sentencing with Judge Storm in January,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

This fall, McGuigan was found competent to stand trial. He now faces a maximum of life in prison and will be sentenced at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 3.