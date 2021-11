Police will not release the name of the victim until the family has been notified

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A man was killed while crossing the street near the Asbury Methodist Village senior living community in Gaithersburg on Tuesday.

Police said that around 3 p.m., the victim, a 75-year-old man, was crossing Asbury Road. A water delivery truck was turning left and hit the man.

The driver of the water truck remained on the scene. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Police will not release the name of the victim until the family has been notified.