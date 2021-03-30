Man killed in Landover; PGPD investigating

If anyone has any information, please contact PG Crimes Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Prince George’s County.

Around 10 a.m., officers were called to 2300 Penbrook Circle in Landover for the report of a shooting. That’s when they found an adult male in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to establish suspects and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please contact PG Crimes Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

There have been several shootings in the county, in the last 24 hours.