Man injured in White Oak shooting

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — A man is injured following a shooting last Wednesday night in White Oak.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to the enclave apartment complex on the 11,200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. Police found an adult male victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random. The investigation is still ongoing. No suspects are in custody at this time.