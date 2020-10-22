Man injured in White Oak shooting

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — A man is injured following a shooting last Wednesday night in White Oak.
Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to the enclave apartment complex on the 11,200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. Police found an adult male victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting does not appear to be random. The investigation is still ongoing. No suspects are in custody at this time.
