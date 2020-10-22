Man injured in White Oak shooting

Maryland

No suspects in custody

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — A man is injured following a shooting last Wednesday night in White Oak.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to the enclave apartment complex on the 11,200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. Police found an adult male victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random. The investigation is still ongoing. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories