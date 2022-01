SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Police in Montgomery County are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting yesterday that left one man injured.

So far, authorities say the shooting happened at 4 p.m. on the 8000 block of 13th Street in the downtown area of Silver Spring. Officers found a man injured from a gunshot wound, he was taken to an area hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Police do not know of a motive at this time and no arrests have been made.