Man injured in downtown Frederick shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police are asking for public assistance after a man was injured in a downtown Frederick shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police say around 1:45 a.m. they responded to the 100 block of North Court Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they say they found a man, whose age is unknown, suffering from at least one shot to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and police say he is in stable condition. Investigators believe the victim was involved in an altercation before being shot.

Anyone in the community with information is asked to contact Frederick Police via tip line by calling 301-600-TIPS (8477), sending an email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or sending a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated.