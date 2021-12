GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man was shot overnight at a residence in Germantown early Thursday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a residence at 18000 Poppyseed Lane.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man victim with trauma to his body. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say at this time the victim is still alive.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.