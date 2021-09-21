Man in custody of D.C. police days after fatal Hagerstown shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The suspect in a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday in Hagerstown is now in the custody of D.C. Metro Police after he got shot in their jurisdiction.

Hagerstown Police first responded around 5:47 a.m. to 201 E. Franklin Street, where they found Donavan Ahmod Disney, who had been shot. Officers began first aid until EMS transported him to Meritus Medical Center. Disney was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said that they learned through the investigation that Miquan Rashad Broadus had shot Disney during some sort of argument, but he had fled before police arrived.

D.C. Metro Police contacted the Hagerstown Police Department around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday to say that Broadus was in custody after he had been shot several times. D.C. Police said that Broadus was a victim in a shooting that took place around 2:24 a.m. in the 2800 block of Gainesville Street, SE.

Broadus is currently being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.