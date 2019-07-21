Man in critical condition after falling from window

Officials say the male was partially out of the window working on the residence when he fell.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man was flown to shock trauma Sunday afternoon after he fell out of a window.

Officials say the male was partially out of the window working on the residence when he fell. It appeared that the man fell two to three stories, face-first, onto a picnic table or glass table. When crews arrived on the scene, the man was in critical condition.

“The engine company was started from Hagerstown Fire Department. EMS arrived from the north part of the county was started as well, as well as Maryland trooper 3 to transfer the patient to shock trauma,” said Lt. Colton Hartman, with Hagerstown Community Rescue Service.

The helicopter landed at Jonathan Hager Elementary school to transport the man. His condition is unknown at this time.