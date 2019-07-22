Man in ATV accident pronounced dead

The collision is still under investigation.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man who was seriously injured in an ATV accident on National Pike Friday morning has died.

The man has been identified as George Newman Jr.

Maryland State Police said that it appeared Newman was crossing a path divided by the roadway on his ATV when he was struck by a car. Newman was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon.

The collision is still under investigation.