UPDATE: One dead in Clear Spring house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — One person has died after a house fire in Clear Spring, according to a release from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office.

The call for the fire was reported at 11:30 p.m., Sunday at a mobile home located on Goldizen Lane.

According to investigators, a woman woke to find flames in the kitchen of the home.

A man who was also in the home at the time of the fire tried to put the fire out; he was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of his burns.

It took nearly 60 area firefighters 45 minutes to put the fire out.

According to the release, once the flames were out, the body of a second man was found near a bedroom at the rear of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Damages are estimated at approximately $125,000.

The identities of those involved have not been released.