Man held at Roxbury Correctional Institution dies from COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man incarcerated at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown has died from complications related to COVID-19, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said on Thursday.

The man was in his 60s and had underlying medical conditions. He was hospitalized in late April, according to the department. They can not release any further information about the man due to privacy laws.

According to the department’s latest records on COVID-19 within their facilities, there was just one active case at Roxbury. This data, last collected on May 3, also reveals that there have been two other COVID-19 deaths in Maryland’s incarcerated population.

The May 3 data reports a total of 61 incarcerated people across Maryland who tested positive for COVID-19, and 17 recovered.

171 officers across Maryland correctional facilities have been confirmed to have COVID-19, and 78 have recovered. There are no COVID-19 deaths reported in Maryland officers.