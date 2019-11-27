Breaking News
Michael Brown has been arrested “without incident” at his mother’s home in Franklin County

Man going to prison for stealing friend’s firearms

Maryland

Will serve 3 12 years

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man who stole handguns and rifles from friends was sentenced to state prison.

Michael Holland, 47, pleaded guilty to theft of $1,500 to $25,000 and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

In January 2018, authorities say Holland took his friend’s Ford Expedition and did not return it. His friend reported it missing along with five handguns, two rifles, a crossbow and a compound bow. According to court documents, Holland has a two-decade long criminal record of theft, vehicle theft and other crimes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories