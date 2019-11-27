Man going to prison for stealing friend’s firearms

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man who stole handguns and rifles from friends was sentenced to state prison.

Michael Holland, 47, pleaded guilty to theft of $1,500 to $25,000 and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

In January 2018, authorities say Holland took his friend’s Ford Expedition and did not return it. His friend reported it missing along with five handguns, two rifles, a crossbow and a compound bow. According to court documents, Holland has a two-decade long criminal record of theft, vehicle theft and other crimes.