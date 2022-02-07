Man found with gunshot wounds in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are on the lookout for two suspects involved in a shooting Sunday night in a Germantown neighborhood.

Officers were called out for the report of a shooting on Neerwinder Street just off Waters Landing Drive. When police got there, they found a 23-year-old man lying in a yard who had been shot.

He was since taken to the hospital listed in stable condition. The suspects ran off, and police conducted a K-9 search for two individuals in dark clothing.

