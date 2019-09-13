Man found suffering from overnight stab wounds in Cumberland, arrest made

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A man was stabbed overnight and found early Friday morning in the wooded area between Wineow Street and the C&O Canal, the Cumberland Police Department reports.

Police said they arrested Brian Ellsworth Johnson, 55, in connection with the stabbing and charged him with felony assault, misdemeanor assault, use of a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

According to police investigation, the victim was in that area and allegedly had an altercation with Johnson, who he knew already. The victim was found suffering from stab wounds around 7 a.m. by a passerby. The only information released by police about the victim is that he is 40 years old. He is in serious but stable condition, police said.

Johnson is awaiting his bond hearing at the Allegany County Detention Center. The Cumberland Fire Department and Detectives from the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit also assisted in this case.