Man found guilty for killing teen over drugs

Maryland

Dorsey was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man was found guilty of murder on Tuesday for the shooting death of a man during a drug deal.

A Montgomery County jury found Kairee Dorsey guilty of killing Andrew Turner in December of 2017.  Police were called to the 12900 block of Falling Water Circle and that’s when they found turner suffering from a gunshot wound. Prosecutors say Dorsey went to Turner’s house to rob and kill him for his marijuana. Dorsey is being charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.