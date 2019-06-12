Man found guilty for killing teen over drugs

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man was found guilty of murder on Tuesday for the shooting death of a man during a drug deal.

A Montgomery County jury found Kairee Dorsey guilty of killing Andrew Turner in December of 2017. Police were called to the 12900 block of Falling Water Circle and that’s when they found turner suffering from a gunshot wound. Prosecutors say Dorsey went to Turner’s house to rob and kill him for his marijuana. Dorsey is being charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.